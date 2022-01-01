it would mean alot if you could sign these petition, by singing we can all help make a change not only in the world but also in someone's live. together we can try and make a change. these petitions make not seem like a lot but it can help save someone life.
please help Dustin higgs!!
Dustin John Higgs is another person on death row for a m5rd3r he did not commit. Please watch at this video for more info. He is planned to be ex3cut3d in January.
help pervis payne!!!
Pervis Payne has maintained his innocence for more than 30 years. Yet, despite having no prior criminal record and living with an intellectual disability, he is scheduled to be executed in Tennessee on April 9, 2021.On Sept. 16, the Shelby County Criminal Court ordered DNA testing of crime scene evidence that has never been tested in Pervis Payne’s case after attorneys for Mr. Payne filed a request for DNA testing of newly discovered evidence that could help prove his innocence