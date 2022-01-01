𝓕𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓻

Wattpad: EggmansLemons Heya! My name is Piper! You may know me from my original Instagram account (EggmansLemons) or know me from my old Wattpad account! You’re more then welcome to check out my old stories, maybe I’ll begin to write again some day! :) Here’s a little about me if you were curious. Ever since I was younger, about ever since I could remember I was obsessed with Sonic The Hedgehog. I remember dashing through my house screaming at the top of my lungs “GOTTA GO FAST!” Sonic has been a huge part of my life ever since I was a kid, and being able to connect to others who feel the same means a lot to me. My absolute favorite character is Shadow The Hedgehog, not because he’s emo but because of his story line. It’s only not brought up enough. As someone who cried at the end credits at Sonic 2 I think we know he’s way more then just a fictional character for me! ;) I am a collector of Sonic items and would absolutely love to share what I have in my collection with you guys! Not only do I collect Sonic items but I also collect records, cds, and magazines. I’m a huge lover for music, and I’m proud to say I’m a huge Taylor Swift & One Direction fan. Im ALWAYS up for the topic of music so don’t be afraid to start a random conversation with me about music! That’s all I’ve got!! Thanks for reading!