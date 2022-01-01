PolishURLife by Kimberly Eggert

Hi! My name is Kim, and I am an Independent Color Street Stylist, located in Southern NJ. I have been happily married to my high school sweetheart for the last 11 years, and we have 2 beautiful children; 1 boy and 1 girl. I am a full-time creative director, and your friendly neighborhood nail-slinger. I absolutely fell in love after trying Color Street Nails during the pandemic, as an alternative for monthly salon visits. Color Street is 100% REAL POLISH, easy to apply, gentle on nails, and comes off with regular polish remover. With Color Street, you’ll never go without a fresh manicure (or pedicure)! You can achieve that salon-perfect look at home for a FRACTION of the cost! Our collection includes a variety of styles; French Manicures, solids, glitters, glitter designs, and clear nail art overlays. Each set costs between $11 - $14. French Manicures are B1G1 FREE & all other styles are B3G1 FREE - ALWAYS.