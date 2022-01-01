Poseidon The Poochon 🔱

Hello ! My name Is Poseidon , king of the Sea with ALOT of spunk! I am a Bichon Frisé / Toy Poodle mix breed & I love to play all day and have amazing adventures. Will you join me? 😄 My platform is here to spread happiness to the world, provide more knowledge about my mixed breed, & bring those warm fuzzies to your heart if you have a bad day! I would LOVE to work with your company, brand or initiative & add value as an ambassadog. Let’s collab today! Email: [email protected] About Me: • My Woofday: December 29, 2021 • Zodiac Sign: Capricorn ♑️ • My parents 🐶 : Mom: White Bichon Frisé | Dad: Red Toy Poodle • I love ❤️: - Stella & Chewy products - The Farmers Dog products - Amazon pet products - Fruitables treats Stay a while , the waters G R E A T 🐶