R. Nicole Jackson

This powerful, life-giving coloring book and journal includes 100 pages of encouraging, powerful prayers and prayer journaling pages to help you on your journey of prayer. Prayer Works: A Positive Mindset Prayer Journal and Coloring Book will allow you to develop and maintain a consistent prayer life. Each page is created to deepen your relationship with God, empower, encourage, and help you intercede on the behalf of others. Become a prayer warrior and an intercessor by utilizing the prayer lists inside. Curb negative emotions and stay consistent in prayer with Prayer Works: A Positive Mindset Prayer Journal and Coloring Book. Coloring and journaling is for everyone. It is a soothing activity that can help you de-stress, relax, help reduce anxiety and it creates focus. Your mindset influences how you think, feel, and behave in any given situation. This is a great gift for someone you love or want to uplift.