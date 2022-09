Psi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®

The Psi Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® was chartered on March 23, 2014, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908.