Wofford College Psychology Kingdom
Wofford Mental Health Assistance Line
(864) 597-4393 (24/7)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1 (800) 273-8255 (24/7)
Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Admin.
(SAMHSA) 1(800) 662-4357 (24/7)
General Crisis Line
Text 'HOME' to 741-741 (24/7)
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
1 (800) 950-6264
National Domestic Violence Hotline
(800) 799-7233 (24/7)
Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN)
1 (800) 656-4673 (24/7)
National Eating Disorder Association
1 (800) 931-2237
The Trevor Project (Support for LGBTQ+ Community)
(866) 488-7386 (24/7)
Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline
(800) 422-4453 (24/7)
United Recovery Project (Addiction)
(888) 815-2561
