Purrfect Pause Cat Cafe
Boulder’s first cat cafe! Partnered with Front Range Freedom Rescue. Find your Purrfect feline friend in our psychedelic cat forest 🐱💜💙💚 22 adoptions so far!
Purrfect Pause Cat Cafe is the shelter partner of Front Range Freedom Rescue. We offer a unique experience for interacting with adoptable cats! Come find your purrfect feline friend in our psychedelic cat forest 🐱🍄🌳 or take an hour out of your day to relax with our chill cats!
We have coffee, tea, and snacks available for purchase as well as cat themed gifts and cat toys. We have an entrance fee which gets you one hour of therapurry (cat therapy) with our cats. Our pricing is $15 for adults, $12 for student/senior, and $8 for children ages 8-12. At this time we only allow children age 8 and older inside the cafe for safety reasons.
The cats are excited for you to visit 😻 Visit our website to schedule your reservation.
