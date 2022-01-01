Queen Deelah

Artist,actress & activist (Queen Deelah) recognized her passion for music in the church choir at age 5. Queen Deelah has launched herself to becoming one of the best female lyricists to touch the microphone. Hailing out of Oakland, Ca Queen Deelah has gained the respect and admiration of many through her movement. With a natural swagger and unmistakable confidence Deelah leaves crowds stunned after her high energy shows. Her passion and drive inspires young people around the country to strive for what they believe. Queen Deelah's grace and class fills in the void for the underrepresented female MC in Bay Area Hip- Hop. Stand just a foot away from her and you'll know you’re in the presence of big hearted peeps.You get a taste of the woman who moves in ways that are truly royal. A Queen!