Queerssip

Queerssip was started by L.A. who considers themselves to be queer or different. L.A.’s mission is to bring the underground, underrated news and politics to the light from a queer’s perspective. Queerssip will have topics on politics, “conspiracy theories”, Queer news, and a hint of entertainment. Also, check out the featured artist, musicians, writers, and social media influencers on https://Queerssip.com. Furthermore, don’t forget to check out The L.A. Perspective podcast every Wednesday at 9 P.M. on Spotify.