Queer /kwir/ a project about queer youth and their experiences
Bingo & QUEER Lingo
Join the GSA for our Day of Silence event. Play a game of bingo & learn about all things LGBTQIA+
Queer Playlist
Check out this Spotify playlist filled with songs from queer artists that queer students love.
Rainbow Certified
We wanted to create a fun, inclusive, positive brand with funky designs that people of all ages could enjoy and support the LGBTQIA+ community.
Life on Mars
Trans owned small business with the aim to help spread Trans Joy by sharing art with the world.
GLAAD
GLAAD works through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance.
New Alternatives
New Alternatives increases the self-sufficiency of LGBTQ+ homeless youth and young adults by enabling them to transition in to stable adult lives.
Root Rot
A queer owned naturalist plant shop that sells plants, crystals, natural items, handcrafted artisan goods & much more.
The Trevor Project
The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQIA+ youth.
It Gets Better
The It Gets Better Project’s mission is to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQIA+ youth around the globe.
gc2b
gc2b provides accessible, comfortable, and safe binding options designed by trans people, for trans people.
GLSEN
Every student has the right to a safe, supportive, and LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education. GLSEN Chapters working to make this right a reality.
Black Visions Collective
Black Visions believes in a future where all Black people have autonomy, safety is community-led, & they are in right relationship with our ecosystems
TSER
TSER is an organization dedicated to transforming the educational environment for tgnc students through advocacy and empowerment.
Housing Works
Housing Works fights for funding and legislation to ensure that all people living with HIV/AIDS have access to quality housing and healthcare