RabbaJam

It all started back in 1992. While living abroad in Japan, Listening to Marley, I began to draw and bring out what would be known as RabbaJam. He was created as an idea with the hopes of bringing him to life in something creative. Now, we are able to bring a bit of Dreadlock Island into our world, one toke at a time. We strive to bring you quality products that last and become a staple of your smoke sesh. Remember…follow the rabbit!