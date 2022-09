Radical Futures Now

Radical Futures Now, hosted by The Arcus Center, is a podcast that connects with social justice leaders around the world to talk about how to organize, how to be in movement, and how to build radical futures now. The Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership (ACSJL) is an initiative of Kalamazoo College whose mission is to develop and sustain leaders in human rights and social justice through education and capacity-building.