Valencia Gibson

There's nothing like Southern Hospitality and that is just what you can expect when you hire Valencia and her team at The Rainbow Realty Network Group brokered by eXp Realty. Collectively they have over twelve years of experience assisting buyers and sellers alike in the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, and the Houston Metropolitan area. This team also brings a wide array of expertise to both Veterans and Luxury Buyers. As well as experience in the multifamily real estate market. It is their diverse background that enables the team to quickly identify your residential needs, procure the results you deserve as a buyer, and foster a stress-free home-buying experience. The goal is to always make your transition as smooth and seamless as possible! 2 Corinthians 1:20 - God's Promises Are Yes and Amen!