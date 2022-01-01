Rani Ben-David

Rani Ben-David Mr. Rani Ben-David, Chairman and Board Member: A serial entrepreneur and former Israeli Lieutenant Commander; Mr. Ben-David has been involved in the dental sleep industry for over 15 years. As the current CEO and Founder of Sleep Group Solutions, Mr. Ben-David has helped over 17,000 dentists start sleep medicine practices over the past decade and continues to promote the treatments. Mr. Ben-David has also been involved in real estate and other ventures and has served on past Boards in several security and technology companies including non-profits.