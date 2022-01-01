Renatta Paz
🏆Top 1.5% Agent/Team Nationwide 2022 🏅Top Buyer’s Agent KW Core 2021 🏅Top Team of 2021 💰30+M in sales 2021 Rafael Ching Team at Keller Williams Greater Nassau. Serving Queens and Long Island. Coop Queen
🏆Top 1.5% Agent/Team Nationwide 2022 🏅Top Buyer’s Agent KW Core 2021 🏅Top Team of 2021 💰30+M in sales 2021 Rafael Ching Team at Keller Williams Greater Nassau. Serving Queens and Long Island. Coop Queen
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company