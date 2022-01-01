Khalid Nathan Aleem / The Real Estate Bul
I'm a Real Estate enthusiast (licensed in PA and DE) who has an extensive history and track record working with: - 🏠 Sellers - 🏡 First-Time Homebuyers - 🏘 Investors - 🏬 Renters I’m an aggressive, hardworking, intelligent, 43 year old man with a ton of business background. I am married with four children 10, 4, 3 and 2 years old, and am dedicated to creating a life-style that allows me to spend time with my family as well as advising my Real Estate Clients on how to maximize their selling and/or buying opportunity. My business background consist of experience being a stockbroker, insurance agent, personal banker, financial planner and a supervisor at a Fortune 500 company. These various positions have shown me how to technically solve problems while not losing sight of the personal touch. I also acquired skills such as #tenacity, #perseverance, hard working, #ethics, #discipline, and process-oriented - all of which I apply to my role as a Real Estate professional in #Philadelphia. Coverage areas: ✔ Philadelphia, PA ✔ Delaware County, PA ✔ Montgomery County, PA ✔ Delaware. Lastly, for a limited amount of time, I'll be giving away 100 copies of my book entitled "Selling Secrets You Can't Afford To Miss", get your copy in the links below.
Get My "Selling Secrets" Book Free
I'm offering 100 copies of my books totally free, hurry while supplies last!
Seller's Discovery Form
Short form for my sellers to fill out to help me understand their total situation
Get a FREE Home Evaluation!
Leave me your name, phone number and email and I will contact you to give you a Consumer Market Analysis of your home.