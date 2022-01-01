~ Gay_Zone_Posting ~

Hello! I'm an LGBTQIA+ instagram page owner and I'm hoping to create a safe space for gay men especially for gender diverse people, because we who love men are often excluded from other communities and pages. I myself took the opportunity to create this safe space for the G in LGBTQIA+ because I didn't see MLM/Gay men representation in the instagram accounts I follow, and so for gay men to not be excluded anymore, lo and behold, this account exists. I don't really have much to post yet, and I'm still making a discord server so please hang tight!