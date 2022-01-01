Shinece LaGrone-Hurd

I'm a dedicated, spunky and "down to business" Real Estate Agent who started out in the Property Management Industry as a Leasing Agent then became an Assistant Leasing Manager. I also worked as an Assistant Manager for a large Homeowners Association. I bring knowledge of contracts, negotiating, marketing, problem solving, sales, money management and ample customer service experience. I have never faced a challenge that didn't intrigue me. Challenges to me is the perfect opportunity to prevail. I give my all in everything I do, and take pleasure in being able to help others. Call me... I'll be there for you!