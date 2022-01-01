Rebecca Zahm

With a passion for West Michigan, Rebecca became a Realtor to help her clients find their dream home. Born and raised in Grand Rapids, she is a graduate of Davenport University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management, an education she uses on a regular basis in real estate. She is not done learning, though; she intends to continue her education, building her knowledge and skills so she can be the best for her clients. Rebecca is excited to be a part of The Bellabay Home Team, combing her passion for real estate with their services and success to offer her clients the best experience possible. Aside from real estate, Rebecca's passions are enjoying the outdoors with her daughter and son and helping animals by donating a portion of her commission to the Humane Society