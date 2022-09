Recarlens Beauplan

Recarlens Beauplan: Videographer /Director/Editor. I am a producer and a director. I’m currently working on a project called The Shift, which is set to be screened at a theater in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. I am also engaged with building communities through video partnerships, empowering youth and communities to tell their own stories. I’ve taught workshops for King Jesus Broward and private lessons on filming/directing.