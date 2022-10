Red Panda Pirates

We arrgh the Red Panda Pirates! We are the most exhilarating Gaming, Podcasting, Married couple you will ever meet! We love to get lost in our Minecraft Survival Realm: Red Panda Pirates Paradise! Oh yea don't forget we like to punch people in the face with our other gaming highlights that we play such as Apex Legends, Halo, Split Gate, Fallout and many more games! Hit that follow to join the crew!