Reggie Gray

Reggie Gray is a singer/songwriter based out of Emporia, KS. When Reggie isn't busking at Casa Ramos Mexican Restaurant in Emporia, he can be found writing and recording music at his recording studio, Studio Magic, or playing gigs around the mid-west. On an off day, he can be found curled up to a good book, or enjoying listening to music from his vinyl record collection. "It begins and ends with music, for me." Reggie says, "Music has always been a big part of my life ever since I got my start playing the piano at the age of 4. And, when I got my first guitar when I was 14, it was over for me. I knew right away that's what I wanted to do. I can't imagine myself doing anything else. It's in my blood. It's just who I am. I'm a troubadour soul. That's all there is to it."