Rei

Hiya! I'm Rei, to start this off, I'll start by saying a few things about me! My favorite color is Red, I love to hangout and make new friends and I love to play Minecraft so much ever since I was a little kid, one of my dreams are to become a Minecraft Youtuber. If that doesn't work out, of course, I do have a 2nd plan. I plan to go to UCLA college and Major in Psychological Therapy!