HOKA Product Information and Tech Specs
HOKA Brand History
The HOKA Experience
If you relay any information to customers about what makes HOKA unique, it should be these three features
GLIDE SHOES
Signature HOKA Cushion, Soft, Road Shoes
Arahi 6
Lightweight stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, early stage Meta-Rocker, APMA approved
Gaviota 3
Max cushioned stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, think Bondi with stability, APMA approved
FLY SHOES
Responsive, Lightweight, Fast
SKY SHOES
High Cushion, Lightweight, Trail Running & Hiking
Challenger ATR 6
ATR=All Terrain, think the Clifton with 4mm all terrain traction on the outsole, APMA approved
Speedgoat 5
High cushioned trail shoe made for technical terrain, Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole, 5mm lugs
Anacapa Mid & Low GTX
Ultra lightweight day-hiker, Gore-Tex (GTX) upper, Vibram Megagrip outsole for superior traction
Kaha GTX Mid & Low
High cushion & support long distance hiking shoe, Gore-Tex + leather upper, Vibram Megagrip outsole
Tennine Hike GTX
High cushion hiking boot with extended heel, waterproof GoreTex(GTX) upper, Vibram outsole, 5mm lugs