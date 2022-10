RelitoPlaysCg

Hello I Am RelitoPlaysCg I’m 15 Years Old Minecraft Bedrock YouTuber, I Always Do YouTube Shorts And Also Stream Om Twitch, I Have Asthma, I Play Survival Realm And Do Minecraft Builds, Redstone And Minecraft Bugs, I Love Playing With My Friends And Fans, I Also Do A Lot Of Minecraft Servers Like Hive, Nethergames, And Hyperlands YouTube: https://youtube.com/RelitoPlaysCg Discord: https://dsc.gg/RelitoPlaysCg Twitch: https://twitch.tv/relitoplayzcg