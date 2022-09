Rene Encinas-Garcia

Hey Y'all My Name Is Rene. I'm An Event Coordinator, Executive Market Director and Promoter For The Amazing Faith Based Appeal Company The Lamb Of Love. I'm Also A Host For The Vibe And Thrive Pop-ups In Fresno Ca and Selma Ca. And Kingsburg Extravaganza Pop-ups. To Join These Amazing Events. Let's Talk πŸ’―πŸ’™πŸ™πŸ½