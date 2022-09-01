Renee Wright
Current Trips Available!

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Sept 2-8,2023

RIU Palace Baja California - All Inclusive. This adults-only hotel in $250 per person deposit due at booking. What's included: Roundtrip flight, airport transfer and resort stay.

RIU MONTEGO BAY - Nov 16-22, 2022

Looking to get a way before the holiday blues set in. Then book your room, pack your bags and let's GOOOO! PASSPORT REQUIRED! Riu Montego Bay - All Inclusive Located directly on the beach and near the vibrant city of Montego Bay. After a complete refurbishment in 2020 the hotel opens an ADULTS ONLY hotel, exclusively for adults over 18 years old. Next to the Riu Montego Bay are the Riu Palace Jamaica and Riu Reggae hotels. WHAT'S INCLUDED: *Roundtrip airfare & transfers *Resort stay

Cruising Cousins - January 9-14, 2023

Sail along with Carnival Sunrise & CRUISING COUSINS, This is a FAMILY CRUISE, MEANING EVERYONE IS WELCOME!! BOOK YOUR CABIN NOW!!! -PORT OF CALL-MIAMI - Fun Day at Sea - Ocho Rios, Jamaica - Grand - Cayman, Cayman Island - Fun Day at Sea - Miami, FL * Interior cabins starting at $309 pp * Oceanview starting at $354 pp * Balcony cabins starting at $494 pp * NOT INCLUDED PRICE - Gratuities, Taxes, Port Fees, Flight. $150 Due at Booking $150 due September 1, 2022, Balance Due- October

Now Hiring

Travel Agents

We are looking for people that would like to work from. Full & Part time positions available. Let us know if you are interested.