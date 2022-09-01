RIU MONTEGO BAY - Nov 16-22, 2022

Looking to get a way before the holiday blues set in. Then book your room, pack your bags and let's GOOOO! PASSPORT REQUIRED! Riu Montego Bay - All Inclusive Located directly on the beach and near the vibrant city of Montego Bay. After a complete refurbishment in 2020 the hotel opens an ADULTS ONLY hotel, exclusively for adults over 18 years old. Next to the Riu Montego Bay are the Riu Palace Jamaica and Riu Reggae hotels. WHAT'S INCLUDED: *Roundtrip airfare & transfers *Resort stay