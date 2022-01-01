Re'Shaun Webb BA., M.Ed

Founder at Rainbow Institute of Childcare Education Speaker : Coach : Trainer : Author : Business Owner : Visionary Ms. Webb is a native of San Antonio TX. She has been working in childcare for 20 years. She has Master’s Degree in Early Childhood and Adult Education. Ms. Webb is currently a CDA specialist for the CDA council and is currently a Master Trainer for her training organization, the Rainbow Institute of Childcare Education and for the Texas Trainer Registry. Ms. Webb is a published author and has her own podcast: Early Childhood Coach with a Childcare Experience. Ms. Webb mission is to build, equip, and train future educators for a brighter future. Email: [email protected] ­ Call/Text: 210-315-1206