Rj-Revolver

A entrepreneur from West Philadelphia also known for being others favorite stoner. He is a recording artist who has always done more than just create music. Besides the witty wordplay, clever delivery, stoner vibe and the limitless music Rj puts out he's also a novice music producer/beatmaker, graphic designer, co-host of "In The Mix" radio show and podcast along with two fellow artists. Videography plus editing, founder and owner of "Life Of A Stoner Clothing Line" while also trying to find his way into acting with the new upcoming series "INTERTWINE". So make sure to keep up with Rj and everything he has coming soon!