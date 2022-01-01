a bunch of my spotify playlists
𝐿𝒶𝓉𝑒 𝒩𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉𝓈🌙
Laidback music to listen to when you wanna chill.
Lyrical🎼
New age lyrical music.
River’s Playlist🔥
My main playlist that consists of all kinds of rap.
Grind🏆
Playlist for working out, game day, whatever the grind💯
NY🗽
Best of new age New York style artists, mostly drill,
Nas👑
Music from one of the 🐐s of Hip-Hop.
Travis Scott🌵
My Travis Scott playlist.
🦉
My ultimate drake playlist.
999🖤
My Juice WRLD playlist
Kendrick Lamar🎧
My Kendrick Lamar playlist.
J. Cole💤
My J. Cole playlist.
Uzi🎸
My Lil Uzi Vert playlist.
Carti🦋
My Playboi Carti playlist.
Ye🐻
My Kanye West playlist.
