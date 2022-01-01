RK Bleu's Avatar

R K Bleu grew up in a politically charged family. With one parent being a Democrat and the other being a Republican, heated discussions were a mainstay during every election year. In High School, he even found himself in a group call for Socialistic changes in the US before it became cliché. He learned, though, as his father said, Socialism only works as long as you can spend somebody else’s money. His parents fostered his interest in politics and encouraged him to attend college, minoring in Political Science. He specialized in the studies of Governmental History and Historical Research. His background only naturally led to his stories being steep in researched historical accuracy and real-life intrigue. As his parents taught him, not everything you see on cable news is factual.