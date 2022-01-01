The Rightous Warrior

...and Behold a white horse! The one sitting on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness, he judges and makes war.Even before he was ordained, Father Michael Robert Lowry saw himself as the instrument of the Lord's judgment and retribution. Growing up on the streets of Belfast during "The Troubles", the violence he witnessed warped his faith.When the Church, the State, and the Irish Republican Army capitulated to the British and agreed to peace abandoning Northern Ireland. Michael heard the Lord call upon him to strike out in a fiery protest.Victoria Knight was the unexpected hitch to his perfect plan. In the six-year-old's haste to see the magic the kind-looking man promised, she caused the deaths of not only her parents but countless others, and permanently injured God's warrior.In the end, the State laid the blame solely on her mom and dad.Now, twenty years later, the lone survivor has become an FBI agent intent on proving her family's innocence. Ultimately, her quest draws the attention of the priest, who is seeking to sacrifice the agent's life in divine punishment.Will justice side with Tori, or will she be another casualty of The RIghteous Warrior?