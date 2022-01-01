RkMArt
Thank you for visiting my page! RkM Art LLC is a Visual Art Production Company. We provide Art production services through means of photo, video, design, and education. Below you'll see Info About Me, RkM Art Session Rates, Shopping for the Voices Clothing Line & More. RkM Art LLC set a goal to Art the World, One Beat at a time and that’s what we do for our clients. Contact me now to bring your Art Experience to life... and of course, if you want or need, photography, videography, or digital ads/promos.
Leave Me A Note!
Peace Love, I'm super excited to connect with you. Fill in this form and I'll reach out in 4 hours or less.
Collecting Donations for Survival.
Peace & Light, Being transparent... I need help. I've been doing my best to stay above water so that I may reach my goal. My pride has prevented me from asking for help, yet I need it. My goal is to find a business partner willing to create and go the distance with me. At this moment, I need financial assistance, and lots of it. Every dollar helps. Thank you for your support.