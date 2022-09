Rocketman🚀 Extraman🍄

Thanks for choosing Rocketman. We have included a few taste enhancers and other gifts when available. We suggest already having a playlist, binge watch, or adventure planned before you use our products. We have a list of ideas for trips on our site. Enjoy your order responsibly. Nausea may occur(don’t worry it’s normal)- any ginger product soothes it such as ginger ale and ginger tea.