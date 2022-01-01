Rod Harrison

Great neighborhoods begin with mutually beneficial relationships that help everyone succeed. If I could condense the secret of my real estate sales success to just one element, it would be this: Know the value of your real estate. Value is more than negotiating terrific lease terms, it also includes cultivating a culture of respect and investing the time to understand what my clients are looking for and matching them to the specific neighborhood that enhances their lifestyle goals. My ability to predict market trends and recognize financial opportunities lead me to open and construct Williamsburg's first health club on the Northside. After its popularity and success, I opened a second facility on the Southside. After building a substantial number of satisfied clients at Maxim and Soma, other gym owners began seeking my insights. My approach is no secret; it simply involves cultivating a culture of respect for both clients and employees, while remaining committed to building mutually beneficial outcomes. While at My Bleu Ocean, I had the opportunity to teach my sales strategy to other businesses so that they can attract the right employees, which naturally leads to attracting great clients. My strength in sales is rooted in the fact that I have lived and worked long enough in the New York and New Jersey areas to know that our neighborhoods have hearts, which includes the people, businesses, the culture and even the architecture of a particular area. My commitment to investing time with my clients naturally leads me to build a portfolio of satisfied clients.