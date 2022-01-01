Rozlynn Pinilla

Hi, my name is Rozlynn Pinilla. I'm from New Braunfels, Texas. I am married with three beautiful children and two dogs. At a young age, we all heard about “The American Dream”, The lovely house with the white picket fence. I always thought that was unattainable. In 2017 my husband and I were able to purchase our first home. I will never forget that feeling, to this day, I still think I’m dreaming. My most significant attribute is helping others. I want everyone to feel that same emotion I felt when we first moved into our home. I have always had a passion and fascination with real estate, from the home buying process to just walking through a new home build with my family. This is truly a dream come true to be able to do this for a living.