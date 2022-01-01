HOKA Product Information and Tech Specs
Click on the images below for even more information
The HOKA Experience
If you relay any information to customers about what makes HOKA unique, it should be these 3 things!
Additional Experiences
Think of these as bonus features, these experiences only occur in certain shoes
J-Frame is how HOKA does stability and only occurs in the Arahi and Gaviota. Profly is our more responsive, firmer foam. The Mach, Zinal and Carbon X2 for example, all have Profly midsoles. Click on the photo above to see more and their explanations.
GLIDE SHOES
Signature HOKA Cushion, Soft, Road Shoes
Click on shoe photos for more information
Arahi 6
Lightweight stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, early stage Meta-Rocker, APMA approved
Gaviota 3
Max cushioned stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, think Bondi with stability, APMA approved
FLY SHOES
ProFly Midsole, Fast, Responsive, Light
Carbon X 2
Carbon fiber plated, lightweight, responsive Profly midsole, made for competitive training & racing
SKY SHOES
Trail Running & Hiking - Responsive, Lightweight, Fast
Challenger ATR 6
ATR=All Terrain, think the Clifton with 4mm all terrain traction on the outsole, APMA approved
Stinson ATR 6
ATR = All Terrain, max cushion, broadest and highest volume HOKA midsole, 4mm lug traction
Speedgoat 5
High cushioned trail shoe made for technical terrain, Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole, 5mm lugs
Torrent 2
Lightweight responsive trail shoe with Profly midsole, full rubber outsole, lower price point option
Zinal
Low profile, responsive and minimal trail shoe for technical trails, Profly midsole, 4mm Vibram lugs
Anacapa Mid & Low GTX
Ultra lightweight day-hiker, Gore-Tex (GTX) upper, Vibram Megagrip outsole for superior traction
Kaha GTX Mid & Low
High cushion & support long distance hiking shoe, Gore-Tex + leather upper, Vibram Megagrip outsole
OMNIVORE SHOES
Active lifestyle consumer, runner, gym-goer, fitness class lover
Kawana
Lively, responsive midsole for crash pad like landing, for fitness junkies and HIIT style workouts
More Resources
APMA Approved Shoes
APMA = American Podiatric Medical Association, any shoes with the APMA seal are podiatrist recommended for common foot pains such as plantar fasciitis. Click on photo for video.