black history month : tiktok & IG
click on these links to read about and/ or watch creators on some of your favorite platforms provide information on black history, allyship, awareness, & more... share with others !
Mardi Gras Indians Lousiana #afroindigenous #creol #blackhistory #mardigras
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNUVTBJ/
#MakeBlackHistory # MelaninMagic # BlackCreatives# B lackCreatives#B l ackAndProud #f o ryou #f o ryoupage #f y p #b l ackhistory #b l ackhistorymonth #b l ackgirl
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNU9RJs/
Episode 1 of THINGS WE SHOULD’VE LEARNED ABOUT IN SCHOOL BUT DIDNT 🤦🏾♂️ #fyp #blackhistory #feminism #womanism #foryou
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNUngeM/
Hit the follow button and let’s learn together!! #racism #implicitbias #growing #learning #blackhistory #americanhistory
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNUsmWB/
Light Skin Privilege explained. #blackhistory #lightskinprivilege #blackgirlmagic
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNU4nR6/
Why aren’t these connotations of Black in the dictionaries? Surely language needs to be balanced? #makeitblack #makeitblackchallenge #melaninmagic
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNQ1poL/
Celebrating Inventor Mary Kenner #blackhistorymonth #bhm #blackinventor #inventor #sanitarypads #sanitarynapkins
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNQP2G8/
Look up her quotes. She doesn’t miss👏🏾 #BHM #SojournerTruth #art #blackartist
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeNQLjku/
Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CA6XUruBYAO/?igshid=q0t7nxhazoik
Confronting Our History of Racial Injustice
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBEZmL4gjqv/?igshid=64frnqhc6mcs