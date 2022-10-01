Links to my books and social media are below.
YouTube
Blaze of Glory (Amazon Pre-Order)
Release Date: January 31, 2021 on Kindle and Paperback
Cabin Number 4 (Amazon)
Paperback, Mass Market Paperback, Kindle
Syndrome (Amazon)
Link Tree
Official Website
Goodreads
Author Page
@ryankrolauthor
LinkedIn
Get your own Flowpage
Help Center
Report Phishing
Privacy Request
Privacy Policy
Notice at Collection
Terms of Service
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Contact Flowpage