S3V3N S3AS

California Artist, S3V3N S3AS, is here to bring good vibes and fun times. S3V3N S3AS is not an artist you want to ignore. His inspiration and creativity sets him apart from the artists of today. He is known for his transitional vocals, tempo play, his play on words, and most importantly, his obsession with bells and bass. This artist spent most of his childhood in the Inland Empire and now resides in the Morongo Basin. You can find his music on all platforms. His name is S3V3N S3AS, he spells it with no E's, just three 3's.