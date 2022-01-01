Safe Place Church
Safe Place Church is a Word-centered ministry, designed to evangelize the lost at any cost, equip and empower the people of God, and provide holistic ministry to our community as well as the world.
Safe Place Church is a Word-centered ministry, designed to evangelize the lost at any cost, equip and empower the people of God, and provide holistic ministry to our community as well as the world.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company