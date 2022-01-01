Samuel Lanteigne
Curiousity lead you here? ↓Special Treat↓ ↓Get to know Me↓ Long-time student of economics and theology, there remains in this world a need of no less than love, intentionality and Christ-driven purpose to heal the gaps between our narratives. Check out my Instagram!
My Personal Insta
From cross-country roadtrips to local life, My Insta is an exploration of love, travel and family
My Education
B.S. Theology
Utilizes a post-liberal approach to theology, countering the grossly-immortalized individualism of the moderns, and embracing the art of narrative
as the introduction, journey and continuance of God's Kingdom. Using insights gained through this lens, we start to craft a togetherness that's been widely
fogged-over & obscured. What's your meta-narrative?
B.A. Economics
Hybrid of Hayek/Keynesian thought, with special attention to Catholic Social Teaching
2014 - 2018
Azusa Pacific University