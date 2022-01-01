Save The Perishing Foundation

Education should not be a luxury—it is a resource and outlet for children in crisis. In addition to the recent pandemic’s effect on families’ health and economic livelihoods, COVID-19 will have a long-term impact on children’s education. Worldwide, more than 90 percent of all school-aged children are out of school, amounting to more than 1.5 billion who are missing out on critical time for learning, support and social-emotional growth. $100 can supply the school fees, books and other supplies a child needs to continue their education for a year.