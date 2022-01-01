S.A.V.E. Club LHS
Protecting America’s children from gun violence in honor of the precious lives that were lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Donate HERE
As most of you know, a terrible crime has been committed in Uvalde Texas. A crime so great, that 21 families have to grieve over lost loved ones. Our hearts go out to all of those who were affected by the shooting. May the victims of the massacre all rest in peace. Links will be put in our bio for gofundme’s that were created for the families who lost their children.