SbS Candles (Scents by Sarah)

Welcome to SbS Candles (Scents by Sarah). Founded in Portage, MI. SbS Candles are hand crafted with 100% natural Soy Wax & pure Cotton Wicks, which offer a clean burn with little to NO soot when the wick is trimmed properly. The candles are poured in small batches to ensure quality of each candle. We use a fragrance supplier that offers premium “Clean scents”. These Fragrance oils are FREE of Carcinogens, Mutagens, and harmful toxins. Our candles are phthalate free. By using these fragrances we’re giving you the peace of mind that you and your family aren’t breathing in harmful chemicals.