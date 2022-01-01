Scheels × HOKA
HOKA Product Information and Tech Specs
HOKA Brand History
The HOKA Experience
If you relay any information to customers about what makes HOKA unique, it should be these three features
GLIDE SHOES
Signature HOKA Cushion, Soft, Road Shoes
Clifton Edge
Clifton with an extended heel that offers a smooth heel strike and extra supportive base
Arahi 6
Lightweight stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, early stage Meta-Rocker, APMA approved
Gaviota 3
Max cushioned stability shoe with HOKA J frame technology, think Bondi with stability, APMA approved
FLY SHOES
Responsive, Lightweight, Fast
Carbon X 2
Carbon fiber plated, lightweight, responsive Profly midsole, made for competitive training & racing
Elevon 2
Lightweight Profly foam (firmer), extended heel and deeper footframe, think Arahi without stability
SKY SHOES
High Cushion, Lightweight, Trail Running & Hiking
Challenger ATR 6
ATR=All Terrain, think the Clifton with 4mm all terrain traction on the outsole, APMA approved
Speedgoat 4
High cushioned trail shoe made for technical terrain, Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole, 5mm lugs
Anacapa Mid & Low GTX
Ultra lightweight day-hiker, Gore-Tex (GTX) upper, Vibram Megagrip outsole for superior traction
Tennine Hike GTX
High cushion hiking boot with extended heel, waterproof GoreTex(GTX) upper, Vibram outsole, 5mm lugs
Ora Recovery
Ora Recovery Slides and Flips
APMA approved recovery shoe, high cushion HOKA foam, slide of flip flop option