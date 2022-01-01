Shareen Adair

Advanced Permanent Makeup & Eyelash Artist since 2006. Created over 13 businesses and shown over million dollars in profitability over a decade from a concept salon. By Education I am a Microbiologist and Clinical Scientist from Cal State East Bay however I am a visionary entrepreneur and love the perfect balance of Science and Beauty. I have trained over 500 artists in eyelash and permanent makeup field for my business iCandy and independent classes. My focus now is to educate with elevated beauty educational standards and develop products.