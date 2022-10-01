Semi-Pro Gridiron Rant

Semi-Pro Gridiron Rant is a weekly podcast series that dives into the inner workings and often crazy and ridiculously funny behind the scenes happenings in the world of Semi-Pro Football. Listen to weekly interviews with former and current semi-pro players, coaches and team owners who share their football journeys, some even on the professional level. Listen to how players learned of semi-professional football, why they chose semi-pro, the good and the bad of the sport and so much more. Join host Ken Anderson every week as he shares stories of semi-pro athletes and what they are up to now. Some are writing books, promoting or fighting in MMA, competing in Strongman competition, training to be pro bodybuilders and even some are now acting! So many amazing and successful people willing to share their stories.