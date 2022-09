River and Peach

Hello, I am River, a 17 year old senior who struggles with anxiety, Depression, PTSD, dizziness and high heart rate. I have a 5 year old Multipurpose Service Dog named Peach who was trained through a program called Scout’s Legacy Service Dogs. Peach is trained to migrate and alert to my oncoming and ongoing disabilities. Follow our journey on all apps as we continue as a team and get our newest service dog prospect coming 2022/23!