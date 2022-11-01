SERVPRO of Cumberland, Morgan & White Counties

SERVPRO® of Cumberland, Morgan & White Counties encompasses three counties here in Tennessee. We have many homes and businesses that depend on our expertise and fast response when disaster strikes. Our team knows to be a successful restoration company we must approach the effects of water, fire, mold, storms, flooding, and bio-threats quickly and effectively and be committed to customer service and satisfaction. We strive to go the extra mile for our customers in every aspect. As a comprehensive restoration company, we see projects through from the initial walkthrough and assessment through reconstruction and final approval with our customers. We have a reconstruction and repair division with over 40 years of combined experience, making the repair portion of the project for your home or business more efficient and cost-effective for you. Areas in our region, like Crossville, Sparta, and Wartburg, have many attractive features including Cumberland Mountain State Park, Burgess Falls State Park, and Frozen Head State Park. Even with the scenery and vistas to see, the greatest asset to our region is the people who live here. As a locally owned and operated small business, we do all we can to give back to the communities we call our own. We partner with many organizations and non-profits to help and support our neighbors and communities. We know that disasters can strike at any time, becoming a substantial burden on home and business owners throughout Cumberland, Morgan, and White Counties. Our IICRC-Certified SERVPRO® team can help with fast and confident mitigation and restoration services for your damaged property.